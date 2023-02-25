One thing that never ceases to impress me is the ability for our community to come together to help one another during times of crises.
Yes, the National Weather Service had provided ample warning for this low snow event, but the amounts of accumulation being documented are causing hazards around the county and the situation is surely catching folks off guard.
So far, as of Friday afternoon, only a few hundred PG&E customers had experienced outages in the communities surrounding Nevada City, Grass Valley and Alta Sierra. That number is likely to go up as the storm develops over the next few days, and trees and limbs continue to bear more and more weight from the building snow.
The Sacramento weather service meteorologists have already begun warning that the ‘snowiest’ of these low-snow storms is yet to come and is forecast to move into the region Monday evening and last through Wednesday morning.
Snow elevation levels will be in the 2,000 foot to 3,000 foot range, meaning many Western Nevada County communities will be impacted once again.
With law enforcement and other first responders stretched incredibly thin during these emergencies, it is important for us to check in on our fellow neighbors.
On average, Nevada County has one of the highest numbers of elderly residents per capita. Many live on fixed incomes, and some are limited in their mobility. Others have family members that live out of the region, making it difficult to receive support from them during difficult times.
Having served in this community as a journalist for the past seven years, I have witnessed these things, and certain memories stick out in my mind.
One such memory is a wintry day, years ago, when I was covering a particularly rainy, windy, and frigid storm.
This one didn’t drop any low snow per se, but the wind had dropped a tree or limb, knocking out the electrical grid for many living within the Sierra Pines Mobile Park adjacent to Grass Valley’s Condon Park.
The power was out for a day and restoration was going to take maybe another day.
So, as a reporter who likes to hit the streets, I began approaching a few of the mobile units to see if I could talk to a resident about their current living conditions.
A few moments after knocking on the door of a darkened residence, an elderly woman, wrapped from head to toe in a thick homemade quilt, approached the door, but she did not open it.
It wasn’t because she was afraid to speak to me, it was due to the fact that she didn’t want to let any of her precious heat escape.
She was holed up in her home and there was no telling when electricity would be restored. If she opened the door, she could freeze to death.
I spoke loudly and awkwardly to the glass window on her door before she signaled to me why she couldn’t open it before I apologized profusely and walked away.
This wasn’t just her situation though, this was the same with almost all of her neighbors.
Thankfully electricity would be restored for her later that day. That would not be the case for many rural residents of Nevada County who endured the days, and in some cases weeks without electricity following the 2021-2022 low-snow bomb cyclone winter storm that hit the Sierra Nevada.
Residents in Alta Sierra described the heavy snowfall toppling old growth oak trees as sounding like a war-zone with explosions going off all around them. Electrical transformers exploded throughout the region, and downed poles and trees trapped residents for many days. There were many calls for 11-44 (fatality) coming across the emergency radio scanners from rural locations throughout the county in the evenings that followed.
One warm memory though, I captured while driving through Grass Valley the morning after the 2021-2022 bomb cyclone hit.
After turning onto High Street from Main, I noticed a woman who was very slowly and carefully walking along the snow-covered walkway carrying a large metal pot in front of her.
Inside the pot was a few quarts of steaming hot water which the woman was taking to her neighbor who was without heat and electricity.
The woman proceeded to repeat this process of carrying hot water between the homes a few more times, giving me ample opportunity to capture an image.
It felt good knowing that there are people as kind as her in this community.
So be sure to check in on your fellow neighbors during these times. Maybe there’s someone you know who lives down the dirt path or across the way that you know has trouble keeping warm during times like these.
Wouldn’t hurt to knock on the door to say hello and see what they might be needing.