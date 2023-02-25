One thing that never ceases to impress me is the ability for our community to come together to help one another during times of crises.

Yes, the National Weather Service had provided ample warning for this low snow event, but the amounts of accumulation being documented are causing hazards around the county and the situation is surely catching folks off guard.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.