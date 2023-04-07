Friday, April 7 is World Health Day, a day to increase awareness about health issues impacting people across the globe. While the focus of World Health Day is global, we would like to highlight a national and local public health issue–fentanyl and the opioid overdose crisis–and a new local campaign working to address it in Nevada County.

First, a bit about the problem we are facing as a country and county.

Dr. Alinea Stevens is a physician and medical director at Chapa-De Indian Health, which offers free naloxone to clients as well as medication-assisted treatment.

Bethany Wilkins is the director of Yuba Harm Reduction Collective, a local non-profit harm reduction organization founded in response to the increase in overdose deaths in Nevada County.

Shannon Decker is the executive director and co-founder of The Speedy Foundation, a non-profit organization providing overdose prevention training and resources, including free naloxone, to Truckee and the surrounding community.