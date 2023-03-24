Pauli Halstead’s column “Natural Infection just as effective as the vaccine” has so many false statements, I can’t refute them all. So I’ll just take two of the most blatant falsehoods. She accuses the CDC and all other American public health agencies of lying by saying “that natural infection counts for nothing.” A quick search of the CDC website shows that it says the opposite. It says “people can get some protection from having COVID-19.” She also says that if you contracted COVID-19 and recovered, “you are no longer in danger of severe disease and death.” The Lancet article she cites does not say this. It says “protection against severe disease (hospitalization or death) was universally high, with mean protection of 78%.” 78% protection is not the same as “no longer in danger.” People with a higher risk of hospitalization or death from COVID (diabetics, asthma sufferers, people over 65, etc.) who believe that she is telling the truth are less likely to take preventative measures, like wearing masks, and increase their risk of hospitalization or death. To prevent this, she and The Union should retract the false statements in her column and issue a public apology as soon as possible.
Don McCormick, Ph.D.