In her April 22 letter to the editor Jo Ann Rebane writes, “We need a vehicle where differing opinions can be expressed without threats and being labeled misinformation, lies or conspiracy theories. The Union could do that.” Is she referring to The Union issuing threats and labels? Or is she talking about community members who submit letters to the editor and columns?
Personally, I haven’t seen The Union label any columns or letters “misinformation, lies or conspiracy theories.” I also have not seen The Union issue threats. I find it hard to even imagine what kind of threat a newspaper might issue. Would The Union threaten to deliver someone’s paper without a plastic wrapper on it on days when rain is predicted?