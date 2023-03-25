I’m responding to Pauli Halstead’s opinion piece from March 22 (Ideas & Opinions, pg. A4) .which I found misleading. As a retired public health nurse, I was particularly offended by the accusation that public health agencies have perpetuated a “great lie,” namely that natural immunity counts for nothing. Pauli also stated that “vaccine policies. . . are an abject failure when it comes to protection from transmission.”

Working in public health during the first iterations of COVID, I was amazed by the dedication of my colleagues in their quest to contain a confusing and deadly pandemic. Yes, recommendations changed as new information trickled in; we no longer disinfect our groceries and packages with bleach before we bring them inside (transmission is virtually always airborne), and we know that N95 masks are much more effective than cloth or surgical masks. And we’re learning that the lifespan of vaccine effectiveness is limited, although we know that some protection lingers.

Diane Miessler

Nevada City