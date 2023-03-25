I’m responding to Pauli Halstead’s opinion piece from March 22 (Ideas & Opinions, pg. A4) .which I found misleading. As a retired public health nurse, I was particularly offended by the accusation that public health agencies have perpetuated a “great lie,” namely that natural immunity counts for nothing. Pauli also stated that “vaccine policies. . . are an abject failure when it comes to protection from transmission.”
Working in public health during the first iterations of COVID, I was amazed by the dedication of my colleagues in their quest to contain a confusing and deadly pandemic. Yes, recommendations changed as new information trickled in; we no longer disinfect our groceries and packages with bleach before we bring them inside (transmission is virtually always airborne), and we know that N95 masks are much more effective than cloth or surgical masks. And we’re learning that the lifespan of vaccine effectiveness is limited, although we know that some protection lingers.
What was clear, however, soon after the arrival of the vaccine, was that it decreased transmission and vastly decreased deaths from COVID. NO ONE in public health guaranteed 100% protection from death or transmission, and it’s dishonest to imply that they did. What’s true is that, since vaccinated people are less likely to catch COVID, they’re also less likely to transmit it.
Halstead quotes Vinay Prasad; he has been described as “a fearmonger” and someone who favors “hot button issues.” Accusing public health agencies of lying is an example of both, and doesn’t further the cause of scientific inquiry.
Another inaccurate statement is that public health agencies have said natural immunity “counts for nothing”. They recommend a vaccine even for those who have been infected because both prior infection and vaccines protect for an unknown length of time. That “hybrid” protection appears to be stronger and longer-lasting. Hybrid immunity was excluded from the Lancet study referred to.
Halstead states that public health agencies “never once recanted their position”; this is far from true. The CDC, Dr. Fauci, and our local public health department continuously revised their recommendations based on new information.
The COVID vaccines are vastly less dangerous than infection in unvaccinated people. I know 4 people (out of hundreds) who had severe, flu-like reactions to vaccines. I know 5 unvaccinated people who died, not one who was vaccinated. Yes, natural immunity is effective, but comes with a much higher risk.
Vaccine skeptics point out that the ratio of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated COVID deaths is increasing recently. This can be explained by a number of factors: more of the population is vaccinated (if 100% were vaccinated, 100% of deaths would be in vaccinated people); people seeking out vaccines are more likely to be older and more ill, because their providers recommend it; and the low uptake of boosters, which decrease risk of death.
I am personally less afraid of COVID because I’m vaccinated and boosted AND had a mild case – ultra-hybrid immunity. And it’s less prevalent and less deadly because of herd immunity, both from vaccines and from natural infection. But I think vigilance is still a good idea, because of long COVID and other residual effects.
And I’m offended by someone bandying about the term “lying”, when referring to hardworking and honest people in difficult circumstances. Civil discourse, anyone?