A huge THANK YOU to American Legion Post 158 of Grass Valley for hosting a wonderful event on Saturday, April 15 for the Scouts Kickoff for the Recycled Roadsters event! Adjunct Mike Hauser and his wonderful group of men and women did a fabulous job helping with the event along with club members from the Roamin Angels. The free event was held in the Vets Hall parking lot. There was a small car show of about 40 cars, a wonderful lunch, bowling and prizes, and entertaining music. It was a fun and gorgeous day! The winner of the car show was Dale Lambert and his 1967 Pontiac GTO. The Scouts were the judges and awarded him a wooden propeller car – a prize made from recycled wood by Ray Yedding.
The Recycled Roadsters is a Nevada County scouting project where Scouts (from Kindergarten to High School) make wheeled vehicles out of recycled and repurposed materials. The kids’ projects will be on display and judged at the Roamin Angels Car Show on September 9, 2023 at Classic Car West in Nevada City.