Volunteerism has played a crucial role in shaping the history of Hospice of the Foothills. The organization, which was founded in 1979, was initially completely run by volunteers. As the demand for hospice services increased, we added paid staff to further support our mission to provide quality care to patients and their families. In the 80s, a volunteer named Pat Chargin took the initiative to organize another all-volunteer fundraising sister organization, Friends of Hospice, which has been actively operating for over three decades.

In early 2020, Hospice of the Foothills underwent a rigorous on-site assessment by The Joint Commission. Accreditation validates the merits of the organization, as well as compliance with industry standards. Achieving a ‘deemed status’ survey is the ultimate level of distinction. Our volunteer department is included in this high rating. Hospice of the Foothills stands as a glowing example of what volunteers can achieve when they unite for a common mission.

Diane Barlow

Volunteer Coordinator

Hospice of the Foothills