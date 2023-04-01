Volunteerism has played a crucial role in shaping the history of Hospice of the Foothills. The organization, which was founded in 1979, was initially completely run by volunteers. As the demand for hospice services increased, we added paid staff to further support our mission to provide quality care to patients and their families. In the 80s, a volunteer named Pat Chargin took the initiative to organize another all-volunteer fundraising sister organization, Friends of Hospice, which has been actively operating for over three decades.
In early 2020, Hospice of the Foothills underwent a rigorous on-site assessment by The Joint Commission. Accreditation validates the merits of the organization, as well as compliance with industry standards. Achieving a ‘deemed status’ survey is the ultimate level of distinction. Our volunteer department is included in this high rating. Hospice of the Foothills stands as a glowing example of what volunteers can achieve when they unite for a common mission.
As we observe Volunteer Appreciation month, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the thousands of compassionate volunteers, past, and present, who have dedicated their time, treasure, and talent to support us in providing top-notch end-of-life care to over 450 patients and their families every year. Presently, over 200 volunteers actively serve in patient support, fundraising and administration, pet support, and at our Gift & Thrift stores. We must also acknowledge our passionate volunteer Board of Directors and Board of Trustees, who selflessly govern the mission of Hospice of the Foothills. Our Board of Directors is the governing body that oversees the organizational operations, and the Board of Trustees serve as ambassadors to help educate the community about hospice care.
If you are looking for a way to expand your social circle or make a difference in the community, please consider joining one of our remarkable volunteer programs. We have something for everyone!
If you’d like to be working directly with patients, we recommend joining our Patient Support team. Hospice Patient Support volunteers provide bedside care and offer respite care for primary caregivers. They also act as friendly visitors, spending quality time with lonely patients who crave socialization. We take pride in providing well-trained volunteers, and all our Patient Support volunteers go through extensive training to feel ready to provide excellent assistance to our hospice patients and their families.
Our Dying Vigil team, a specialized group in our Patient Support team, provides comfort to patients and their families during the patient’s final hours by sitting with them, if requested. The Bereavement team is responsible for leading patient families through the grief process, providing support to parents who have lost children, people who have lost their spouse, and general bereavement groups. These services are available free of charge, and open to the public—your loved one didn’t have to be in our care.
Our Vet-to-Vet program provides comfort to Veteran patients by pairing them with Veteran volunteers who can understand their military experience. This often allows patients to feel more comfortable to share experiences they may not have shared with their loved ones, leading to emotional healing. For pet lovers, our Pet Visitor program provides trained pets and their owners to visit patients and offer a smile and a cuddle.
If you’d like to help but prefer not to work directly with patients, we have other options. Our non-patient support volunteers provide help with administrative tasks, housekeeping, music therapy, and healing touch. Additionally, our Gift & Thrift store volunteers assist with customer service, sales, receiving, sorting, and pricing merchandise, and keeping our stores well-stocked and organized. Our 77 Gift & Thrift Store volunteers in Grass Valley and Penn Valley deserve a special thanks for their support.
In conclusion, we are grateful to our volunteers for their selfless service and contributions. They are essential to our mission and the success of our organization. To those who have not yet volunteered with us, we invite you to join us and be a part of this wonderful heartfelt volunteer team.
For more information, please call me (Diane Barlow) at 530-274-5108 or by email at dbarlow@hofo.org. For other general questions about Hospice of the Foothills and the services we provide, please call 530-272-5739 or visit our website at hospiceofthefoothills.org.