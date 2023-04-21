As a woman in construction, I am proud to honor those who came before me and lead those who are a part of the next generation. The women who have created a path for those of us following in their footsteps should be highlighted. Our experience is unique, but our momentum is growing, and more opportunities lie ahead.
Historically, construction has been predominately male, but women in the field are rising in numbers and recognition. While women hold less than 11% of all jobs in the construction industry, that number is gradually growing. Over the last decade, there has been an increase of almost 53% of women in the construction industry. Initiatives like diversity and inclusion training help women get the courage to enter the construction industry. My employer, EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), hosts mentorship events where I can enable and inspire young females with my background and experience. As a Senior Construction Project Manager for EDPR NA’s Scarlet I project, a 200-megawatt solar park with an additional 40 MW of battery energy storage systems, I constantly do my part to ensure our project is safe and successful throughout the construction phase.