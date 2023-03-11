Seriously? Does anyone really believe that the picture of the pristinely clean employee proudly displayed in Rise Gold’s online ad is a true representation of a mine worker? Does anyone really believe that that picture honestly portrays a physical laborer – even one who operates a piece of machinery?
If you’ve ever been even remotely associated with labor at a construction site, then you know the truth: unless it is the first minute, of your first job at a brand-new-haven’t-yet-broken-ground construction site, a worker never looks like that. And mining is construction. It involves working close to the dirt, close to soil-encrusted rock, close to oil-bearing and grease-demanding machines, close to fabric-snagging obstacles that don’t care if you’ve just bought that new pair of jeans.