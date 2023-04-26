I would like to submit a letter to you about the lack of service I received at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital today following a stroke I suffered today April 24.
Dr. Bauer;
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
I would like to submit a letter to you about the lack of service I received at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital today following a stroke I suffered today April 24.
Dr. Bauer;
I know you have a lot of patients to care for but when I've been at high risk of a stroke for close to two weeks and you can't find time to have a 5 minute phone call with me for weeks into the future I feel that I'm not cared for. Today I had a mini stroke and went to the ER for the third time in two weeks, and I then spent 5 hours waiting for help and I get to hear the person in the ER bed next to me get almost constant attention for his self-inflicted lung problems while I get none. And My son who came to bring a few things, he was refused entry to the same room many other patients have visitors and attending staff surrounding them while I lie there getting no attention for why I'm there I become so frustrated and angry I choose to leave with no further help. I find that to be intolerable. I'm home now and looking forward to a lethal stroke if I'm going to have one so I don't have to suffer or to put up with anymore of this crap.
I'm sorry it has come to this.
David Young, Rough and Ready
Live scanner feed here: