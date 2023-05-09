Nevada County was built on the mining industry and historically hosted two of the richest and largest producers of gold in the United States – the Empire North Star Mine and the Idaho-Maryland Mine. These mines were shut down by the U.S. government during World War II under Production Board Order L-208. While the mines attempted to reopen after WWII, rising labor and supply costs after WWII, the fixed price of gold by the U.S. government at $35 per ounce, and the removal of the Nevada Narrow Gauge Railroad during WWII resulted in the mines becoming unprofitable and forcing their closure in the mid-1950’s. Nevada County now has the unique opportunity to approve the reopening of one of these rich mines – the Idaho-Maryland Mine proposed by Rise Gold Corporation.

Reopening the Mine would provide many significant benefits Nevada County and its residents, a few of which I outline below. Have we learned the lessons of economic and social impacts of the Great Recession, COVID-19, and now high inflation? Do we not yet see that the transformation to a Green Economy and movement away from fossil fuels requires more mines, not less. The County must approve the reopening of the Mine for the benefit of all the residents of Nevada.

David Watkinson, Roseville resident, Grass Valley worker