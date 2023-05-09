Nevada County was built on the mining industry and historically hosted two of the richest and largest producers of gold in the United States – the Empire North Star Mine and the Idaho-Maryland Mine. These mines were shut down by the U.S. government during World War II under Production Board Order L-208. While the mines attempted to reopen after WWII, rising labor and supply costs after WWII, the fixed price of gold by the U.S. government at $35 per ounce, and the removal of the Nevada Narrow Gauge Railroad during WWII resulted in the mines becoming unprofitable and forcing their closure in the mid-1950’s. Nevada County now has the unique opportunity to approve the reopening of one of these rich mines – the Idaho-Maryland Mine proposed by Rise Gold Corporation.
Reopening the Mine would provide many significant benefits Nevada County and its residents, a few of which I outline below. Have we learned the lessons of economic and social impacts of the Great Recession, COVID-19, and now high inflation? Do we not yet see that the transformation to a Green Economy and movement away from fossil fuels requires more mines, not less. The County must approve the reopening of the Mine for the benefit of all the residents of Nevada.
What benefits will the Mine bring?
- 312 direct jobs – jobs created by the Mine through the operation of its business.
- 53 indirect jobs – jobs created by the Mine as the result of companies supplying goods and services to the Mine.
- 110 induced jobs – jobs created as the result of direct or indirect employees of the Mine purchasing goods and services in the community (at grocery stores, retail stores, hotels, gas stations, theatres, real estate banking services, accounting, tax services, etc.)
- High paying direct jobs – mine employment will have an average salary of $94,000 per year, including positions like management, supervisors, engineers, metallurgists, electricians, mechanics, welders, pipefitters, equipment operators, miners, mill workers, laborers, accountants, human resources personnel, health and safety personnel, etc.
- Youth employment opportunities – local jobs will be created for a variety of education levels including high school, college, and university graduates. and they won’t need to leave the community where they grew up to find employment that offers a future.
- Opportunities for existing and new local and regional businesses – Proactive local and regional business will be able to provide goods and services to the Mine, such as engineering services, fabrication services, parts supply, health and safety equipment supply, maintenance of light vehicles, and many other goods and services that will be needed.
- Diversification of industry – the main industry sectors in the County are government (16%), health care and social assistance (14%), construction (12%) and retail trade (11%). Bringing back the Idaho-Maryland Mine will allow diversification of the economy with a significant number of high paying jobs and a significant source of revenue for the County, allowing it to weather downturns in the local economy.
- Increased tax generation — The majority of taxes raised in the County are through property and sales taxes, although other taxes also generate revenue. The Mine will generate $483,000 per year in property taxes, $318,000 million per year in sales taxes, and $80,000 per year in other taxes at full production. Total Tax Revenue is estimated to be $881,000 per year. These payments would go to local agencies and districts, including local fire protection, school, and other special districts. A portion of these funds, $147,000 per year, would go to the County’s General Fund.
- Provision of Nevada Irrigation District (NID) water to local residents — Historic mine workings will be dewatered prior to the start of any mining. The Mine will provide NID water supply, including provision of pipelines, to any impacted residences. Well owners will benefit from being hooked up to NID water at no cost to them, which arguably enhances the value of their property.
- Future Uses — Perhaps the Mine can be transformed into a tourist attraction after closure – with underground tours and connected to the Empire State Park, creating a major attraction that would bring thousands of tourists to Nevada County each year.
The Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors has to be responsible, look at the minimal impacts of the proposed Mine and the opportunity it brings to Nevada County and its residents, certify the EIR as complete, and approve the Use Permit and entitlements.
David Watkinson, Roseville resident, Grass Valley worker