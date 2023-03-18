Women’s History Month lasts throughout this month of March. It spotlights women public figures who contributed to making history. It’s about women that did their part to help better the world. For example, Grass Valley’s “adopted” Lola Montez made quite an impact of her own back in her day.

Strong and independent, yet feminine, Lola Montez was the No. 1 sex symbol of the Grass Valley/Nevada City area. The first and only home she ever owned was located at 248 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Lola was the mining region’s premier local celebrity enchantress from 1853 to 1855. She led a full life. She died at age 42 in 1861 by wasting away due to contracting syphilis.

David Briceno

Grass Valley