Women’s History Month lasts throughout this month of March. It spotlights women public figures who contributed to making history. It’s about women that did their part to help better the world. For example, Grass Valley’s “adopted” Lola Montez made quite an impact of her own back in her day.
Strong and independent, yet feminine, Lola Montez was the No. 1 sex symbol of the Grass Valley/Nevada City area. The first and only home she ever owned was located at 248 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Lola was the mining region’s premier local celebrity enchantress from 1853 to 1855. She led a full life. She died at age 42 in 1861 by wasting away due to contracting syphilis.
She originated the Spider Dance. But she’s not widely known today for it. The Spider Dance was where Lola Montez pantomimed surprisingly that a spider (usually a prop) was crawling up her dress; she’d go into fake “convulsions” spastically as a result; and she’d end up horrifyingly lifting up her dress. Most men occupying her audiences playfully hated it and repeatedly booed her in jest, perhaps becoming dissatisfied, disappointed or disinterested only because she didn’t go far enough or last long enough. She received favorable mention for her signature upskirting from flowery hype newspaper articles.
She was talented. She was a mixture of a danseuse and an actress acting out serious theater parts of existing plays at her shows that she personalized. Her acting was serio-comic to many. Men’s frequent rowdy outbursts occurred. Everyone knew she was no virgin at the time, to put it mildly, which was part and parcel of her popularity.
According to local Doris Foley’s well-researched 1969 “The Divine Eccentric,” she was met with wide enthusiasm and fanfare at her San Francisco debut, but audiences soon dwindled down having already seen the attraction once: “Her dances were shocking to some, while her acting provoked boredom.” Interest waned. Her billing lasted three weeks. But her feigning spider-frightened antics saved the night on many an occasion during her career, especially during finales.
What was Lola like as a person? Opinions tend to vary as to her character.
It could be surely imagined by today’s ongoing dating market quotient Lola had a high Sexual Market Value. She could be highly seductive, flirtatious and playful at times, yet fresh — “fresh” in the old sense of putting a too-forward, sexually interested man firmly down, yet doing it alluringly. She knew her full worth as a vamp seeking opportunity and success by expertly using her intellect, acting skills, besides her feminine charms to get what she wanted and needed.
Thus, Lola routinely used men’s sexual desire for her for personal objectives. It didn’t hurt that she had acquired a rather tainted reputation as a courtesan in Europe, specifically in Bavaria. “Courtesan” properly meant at that time a woman who had sexual relationships with the rich and powerful for money — in other words, like today’s golddigger. Whether that’s true or not, Lola was respected for her attractiveness, forthrightness and charm, among other agreeable qualities. And as an astute, assertive shameless self-promoter, she meant business.
But many found her too crude. As past accounts put it, she “disgusted women.” Some generally viewed her as a wild, wayward and wanton woman judging by the social mores of the period. In short, she had “questionable character.” Yet, she was not only adventurous, risqué and mercurial, but also bold, individualistic, and liberated in the general sense that she was her own 19th century-made woman. A feat in itself for a women of the frontier period.
She was ahead of her time by retrospect, practicing sexual liberation before sexual liberation existed. So, it comes as no surprise that many very young modern women would identify with her life and times. She was self-employed, after all, as a celebrated entertainer with a loyal following in addition to receiving flattering or critical newspaper publicity much like stars in media today.
To sum up her life, Lola Montez basked fully under the stage lights in the public theater of an illustrious life.
