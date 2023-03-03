During colonial times punishments for crimes were meted out publicly. Stealing was considered a very grave offense with harsher penalties as compared to today.

For example, according to a Virginia statute of 1748, the punishment for stealing a hog was getting whipped with twenty-five lashes in public plus a fine. The second offense meant two hours in the pillory, the offender pinned by the ears in an upright, hinged board with holes for the head and hands that would stick out for public display, and then have to pay another fine. The third offense for stealing another pig meant death.