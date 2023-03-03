During colonial times punishments for crimes were meted out publicly. Stealing was considered a very grave offense with harsher penalties as compared to today.
For example, according to a Virginia statute of 1748, the punishment for stealing a hog was getting whipped with twenty-five lashes in public plus a fine. The second offense meant two hours in the pillory, the offender pinned by the ears in an upright, hinged board with holes for the head and hands that would stick out for public display, and then have to pay another fine. The third offense for stealing another pig meant death.
Times have definitely changed from getting the death penalty for pig theft. No one receives the death penalty for swiping animals nowadays in America. Thievery once entailed being confined in a pillory in Virginia. Now theft means arrest, jail and court in today’s America.
Larceny-theft is the most prevalent type of crime in the U.S. today. Taking someone else’s possessions without permission is popular in Grass Valley, too. Theft is the most undertaken crime in town. It ranks No. 1 of all crimes committed in Grass Valley.
According to FBI statistics for 2019, the city of Oakland had 27,868 reported cases of larceny-theft alone; Stockton had 12,367 cases; San Bernardino at 9,081 (Riverside residents have a 1 in 14 chance of being burglarized by the way). And for the same year Grass Valley reported “only” 463 larceny-thefts. But does that make Grass Valley safe with 463 cases or unsafe?
Grass Valley doesn’t belong in the preceding in the sense that it’s considered a small city with a much smaller population. The three cities have greater populations. Grass Valley should be compared to “extra-small cities, which is its category, When accomplished, Grass Valley is considered unsafe.
It’s too time-consuming in determining how many thieves from outside the area are coming in committing either business or residential thefts in Grass Valley. And providing a detailed account of the total amount of financial losses from crooks is impossible. What’s let out can be telling.
Town residents have about a 1 in 35 chance (another source states 1 in 32) of being the victim of a property crime in Grass Valley annually. That compares to a 1 in over 50 chance for the rest of the country. And the city’s property crime rate in Grass Valley ranks higher than the national property crime average by about 70 percent, yet lower than California’s by approximately 50 percent. So, basically, what that means is that it’s not safer than most of America, but it’s a lot safer than most places in the state in terms of being theft-free. It depends though on the items being stolen. For example, Grass Valley’s auto theft rate ranks among the highest of property crime types in the state.
However, it’s safer in other ways. In Grass Valley, people statistically have anywhere from a one in 186 to 203 chance of becoming the victim of a violent crime, such as murder, rape, robbery and assault. When compared to other California statistics the chances are very low of becoming the victim of a violent crime. The numbers show rape is very rare in and around the town as are murders. There’s a negligible murder rate given. So, homicides are rare. In general, assaults are high enough, but violent mobs are non-existent as are riots that occur elsewhere in much larger urban areas. It’s safer.
Local community leaders, policymakers and law enforcement heads must all work together to implement strategies to address the continuing problem of theft. Policies should be put forth that offer more police presence, community policing and city council agendas planned on this issue. Also, more county investment in social services will help clean up many of the economic motives underlying the town’s proclivity of contributing to the proliferation of so many thefts. An intermittent public theft prevention awareness program might help. But through focusing on community programs and directly addressing the underlying causes that continue to contribute to the problems it creates for residents, thefts can be greatly reduced. Grass Valley can create a bigger, brighter and better future for itself if feelings of being set, safe and secure permeate.
Grass Valley may exude an amiable, hospitable and safe place where the quality of life is high and appear safe. But it has become a vulnerable target. Criminals typically victimize those around them the most.
Property crimes are America’s pillory today. But there still is hope for the future.