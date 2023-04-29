I'm confused.
I'm confused.
50 years ago, population growth was going to lead to mass starvation. It 'didn't happen.
Then global cooling was going to led to farming chaos and ice caps in San Francisco. It didn't happen.
Then we were going to run out of oil leading to economic chaos and mass deaths. It didn't happen.
Then acid rain was going to lead to massive habitat destruction and millions of deaths. It didn't happen.
Then depletion of the ozone layer was going to fry us with the sun's rays. It didn't happen.
Then the polar ice caps were going to melt, flooding the coastal cities leading to huge casualties. It didn't happen.
Then global warming was going to cause chaos and lead to massive deaths and destruction. That didn't happen.
What do all these predictions have in common? They were all wrong, they wasted trillions of dollars and led to Big Government usurpation of our rights and freedom.
Now, the Big Government/Big Brother ilk want us to believe that man-made climate change will lead to doom. The climate has been changing since the dawn of time. It is simply another massive power grab by those who place their desire for control ahead of the well-being of their constituents.
Dave Denkers, Grass Valley
