There are some things beyond my comprehension. For 30 years I was Public Works Director for several local governments. During that time, I was responsible for hundreds of employees and millions of dollars in construction projects. As a result of my obligations, according to local and state ethics rules, an engineering consultant or construction contractor could not buy me a donut or a cup of coffee. I had to report to the state any gift of more than $50 from anyone doing business with the city. I also had to report any and all property transactions whether or not the transaction involved anyone doing business with the city. Though I was a local government leader, my influence did not extend beyond the city boundaries. (And, like most government department directors, the average citizen, even in the city I served, did not know who I was.) Yet, even as an average government manager, without state or national profile, I was bound, rightly so, to ethical standards.

Imagine my surprise then, when I discovered that two Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, received unreported expensive gifts and property transactions. Supreme Court members serve for life, rule on cases that impact the lives of every American, and make decisions with serious implications that last for decades. Their influence is far beyond my former role. The department I managed paved roads, built bridges, maintained parks and city buildings, constructed bike facilities, trimmed trees and other projects. All of these were confined to one city. Yet, as a local government official, it appears I adhered to far more ethical guidelines than Supreme Court justices with national and long-lasting influence.