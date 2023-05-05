There are some things beyond my comprehension. For 30 years I was Public Works Director for several local governments. During that time, I was responsible for hundreds of employees and millions of dollars in construction projects. As a result of my obligations, according to local and state ethics rules, an engineering consultant or construction contractor could not buy me a donut or a cup of coffee. I had to report to the state any gift of more than $50 from anyone doing business with the city. I also had to report any and all property transactions whether or not the transaction involved anyone doing business with the city. Though I was a local government leader, my influence did not extend beyond the city boundaries. (And, like most government department directors, the average citizen, even in the city I served, did not know who I was.) Yet, even as an average government manager, without state or national profile, I was bound, rightly so, to ethical standards.
Imagine my surprise then, when I discovered that two Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, received unreported expensive gifts and property transactions. Supreme Court members serve for life, rule on cases that impact the lives of every American, and make decisions with serious implications that last for decades. Their influence is far beyond my former role. The department I managed paved roads, built bridges, maintained parks and city buildings, constructed bike facilities, trimmed trees and other projects. All of these were confined to one city. Yet, as a local government official, it appears I adhered to far more ethical guidelines than Supreme Court justices with national and long-lasting influence.
I’m not complaining about my ethical guidelines, for they are essential in insuring that I and others in my position make decisions based on merits and not past favors or improper relationships. Apparently, the Supreme Court justices are under no such obligations.
Despite the fact the Justices rule on matters that shape the entire nation, ethical conflicts are irrelevant. They rule on gun rights, abortion, freedom of religion, voting districts, voting rights, gay marriage, election laws, criminal justice, and other essential life matters. Yet, unlike a typical local government department head, ethical standards are immaterial.
Clarence Thomas, nominated under the cloud of alleged sexual harassment of Anita Hill, has for two decades accepted luxury trips from a Republican megadonor. The same person also purchased three properties belonging to Thomas and his family. None of this was disclosed.
Neil Gorsuch was nominated to fill the seat vacated with the February 2016 death of Antonin Scalia. Mitch McConnell held up President Obama’s choice because he claimed the November election, eight months away, is ‘too close’ to allow Obama to fill the seat. McConnell, of course, is the same person who rushed through Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination a mere six weeks between the vacant seat and the November election. (I note this only in the current context of morals, ethics and honesty.)
This same Neil Gorsuch sold millions of dollars of property to someone who regularly represented cases and clients before the Supreme Court. Incredibly, Gorsuch reported the sale but not the buyer’s name.
There are many other concerns regarding conflicts of interest and potential political favoritism at the Supreme Court. For example, Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, in addition to being a proponent of unfounded presidential election fraud claims, was also in touch with the White House during the January 6th attack on the Capital.
I’m currently reading ‘Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court’s Drive to the Right and its Historic Consequences,’ by Joan Biskupic. It makes for necessary, but sobering, reading. Frankly, the skulduggery, trickery, and dishonestly of a small rich (and mostly white) minority to cling to powers and a nation that should be shared, is stunning. The recent Supreme Court revelations of unethical behavior should concern us all. And we must ask ourselves, why do we ask our local public officials to avoid a free donut from a consultant, yet allow lifetime Supreme Court justices to accept expensive gifts, enjoy lavish vacation trips, and make unreported property transactions to people with vested interests in the outcome of their decisions?