Did you know that California has no limit on the late fee that can be charged on an overdue bill?
And did you know the average credit card late fee nationwide is $31 – more than triple the actual cost to a bank?
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reported a reasonable late fee – one that covers the actual costs for banks – is only $8.
The bureau, an independent agency under the Federal Reserve System, has reported Americans are paying $12 million a year in credit card late fees.
That amount has been called a massive transfer of wealth from the poorest Americans to Wall Street.
Under Director Rohit Chopra, however, CFPB has proposed a new regulation that reduces credit card late fees to $8. But the big banks are working to keep that from happening.
So the Biden administration is moving to force an $8 fee – to save Americans approximately $9 billion – through legislation by Congress.
It’s one of several “junk fees” identified by the administration as hidden and exorbitant fees that allow corporations to siphon money from working people.
Another is the insufficient funds fee.
My bank charges $29 for that problem. But I must add that the fee was waived from my account when it was learned that the bill was the result of an error by the company that submitted the oversized amount.
I have my doubts an $8 fee will be enacted as a result of the lobbying from the big banks. But I believe the banks should be able to collect a small profit above their actual processing costs.
So perhaps the big banks and Congress could compromise on a $10 fee. But it will take considerable pressure from voters and social agencies to get a sensible fee plan enacted.
Too dang much!
SNOW! Another four-letter word.
The approximately 3 feet of white stuff that fell on the Morgan Ranch area is more than I’ve seen at one time since leaving Pennsylvania back in 1971.
And it’s more than Mary has ever seen in her entire life as a California native who came to Grass Valley in 1978 from the San Fernando Valley.
Over the years, I have seen some heavy snowfalls – just never that much in such a short period. And I had always been able to shovel out my vehicle the next day – as I did on Sunday, when I went to the grocery store for what was needed by us and neighbors in their mid-80s.
But I could not shovel out on Wednesday – especially after snowplows created mounds in front of curbs and beside parked cars. I was still had more shoveling to do yesterday.
I took my first photos a week ago; and then had to take later photos on three more days as the snow kept accumulating. I wanted to email copies to family and friends.
We also lost power from Tuesday night until Thursday afternoon. And I know others in Nevada County lost power for much longer periods. I’m guessing neighbors were helping one another throughout the county just as they were doing in our neighborhood.
And while writing about snow, I must correct some misconceptions about snowfalls in Montana, where I lived for nine years. Different folks here have told me, “Oh, you must be used to this much snow.”
But that’s just not so.
Rarely did Butte receive more than an inch or two. And then the sun would melt most of it, except what was in the shade where it would accumulate some.
It would snow maybe two, or three times a week – but usually just a covering or up to maybe two inches. Only one or two times each winter did Butte receive snowfalls of 8 to 10 inches. I remember only one time when we got more than a foot – about 16 inches.
Temperatures up there are considerably colder, but their effects are subdued by lower humidity, thinner air at 5500 feet elevation, and lots of sunshine received most days throughout the winter.
The temperature might vary as much as 30 to 40 degrees from the overnight low to the daytime high – from maybe 15 or 20 degrees up to 45 or 55.
There were times in mid-winter when I could read for an hour or more on my south-facing rear deck while wearing just a long-sleeve shirt.
And I smile every time I think of a mailman I knew. In mid-winter, he would be walking his route in shorts – but with gloves on.
The dryer air up there definitely had an effect on weather that’s not as harsh as what many folks might think.