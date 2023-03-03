Darrell Berkheimer

Darrell Berkheimer

Did you know that California has no limit on the late fee that can be charged on an overdue bill?

And did you know the average credit card late fee nationwide is $31 – more than triple the actual cost to a bank?

Darrell Berkheimer lives in Grass Valley. He has nine books available through Amazon and at SPD. His two Essays books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com.