I can still hear my mother’s voice, ringing in my ears, from more than 70 years ago. She repeated the message many times throughout my youth, beginning sometime before I entered first grade.

She would say, “Never be a liar and a cheat, because then people can’t trust you. The most important thing you have in life is trust in your word. And without trust, you lose respect.”

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon and at SPD. His two Essays books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com.