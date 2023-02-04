Darrell Berkheimer

It appears we are seeing some minor shifts in favor of today’s young workers – because American workers have been sliding behind the pace of corporate production and profits with mounting inequality for more than four decades.

For nearly 50 years we have seen corporations, big and small, skimp on worker wages and benefits. But production figures soared as worker incomes stagnated, slowly losing buying power while costs of housing, child care, health care and leisure have skyrocketed.

