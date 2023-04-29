I’m not a big fan of columnist Terry McLaughlin because I tend to disagree with her political sentiments. But she definitely raises issues and opinions that deserve consideration and respect.
And I’ve occasionally noticed when other readers remarked that she tends to be a bit lax or selective in her research – by ignoring information that refutes some of her claims and conclusions.
But I enjoyed her March 20 column about Theodore Roosevelt Island in the Potomac River portion of the District of Columbia. Unfortunately, she spoiled it in the beginning with a mistaken claim that Roosevelt Island “is the only memorial” to our 26th president.
What about the four faces at Mount Rushmore? Teddy Roosevelt is one of them.
And what about the two sections of Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota? Don’t they count as memorials to Teddy Roosevelt.
In addition, there is the Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Site in New York City, and his home at Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay, New York.
He also is recognized with a huge 51-foot-high silhouette metal sculpture of him on a rearing horse, titled Teddy Rides Again, located along the Enchanted Highway in southwestern North Dakota. But that sculpture is not an official national or state monument.
As I went on to read the rest of her column about Roosevelt Island, I thought it was great that she listed the wording on the four 21-foot-high granite tablets inscribed with some of his famous quotations, which surround a statue of Roosevelt with his right arm raised.
I particularly like the one about THE STATE, which notes “A great democracy has got to be progressive, or it will soon cease to be great or a democracy.”
The other three tablets cite his statements on NATURE, YOUTH and MANHOOD.
STATUE REMOVALS
McLaughlin’s report also reminded me about the “Equestrian Statue” of Teddy Roosevelt that was removed last year from in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, and now is in storage in North Dakota.
The statue became the target of a colonialism and racism controversy because Roosevelt, sitting on a horse, is flanked by two bare-chested men walking one on each side of the horse. The one is a Black man and the other an Indigenous American.
It towered over the museum entrance, overlooking Central Park West, since 1940. But it became a source of local and national debate in recent years. Critics observed its design “communicates a racial hierarchy that the Museum and members of the public have long found disturbing.”
The statue is scheduled to be “recontextualized in North Dakota with input from a council of Indigenous and Black people, historians, scholars and artists.” Then it is planned for display at the 2026 opening of a new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library at Medora, N.D. – near Roosevelt’s former Badlands cattle ranches.
Medora also is the location of the headquarters for Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
The equestrian statue was just one of many monuments removed after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, drawing attention to police brutality and the continuing racism in our nation, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
By February of last year, the Law Center reported 157 memorials were removed in the U.S., including 73 Confederate monuments. But more than 700 Confederate monuments remain, the SPLC added.
Those that were vandalized, removed or renamed included statues of American slave owners Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant and Francis Scott Key.
I can understand the desire to remove the Confederate monuments. Their open public display remains a constant reminder of our young nation’s slavery, and the racism that continues to linger too prevalent even today.
But their removal and destruction also create ill will for their descendants who express grief at the loss of honor granted their fallen ancestors.
That’s why I maintain some of those monuments, plus photos of the others, should be placed in a separate museum somewhere so those descendants can continue to honor the sacrifices of their ancestors.
That would remove them from the constant reminder of racism that they present when on public display.
In any event, simply removing or destroying them fails to erase those horrible parts of our history.