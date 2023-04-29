Darrell Berkheimer

I’m not a big fan of columnist Terry McLaughlin because I tend to disagree with her political sentiments. But she definitely raises issues and opinions that deserve consideration and respect.

And I’ve occasionally noticed when other readers remarked that she tends to be a bit lax or selective in her research – by ignoring information that refutes some of her claims and conclusions.

