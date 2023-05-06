How different our nation’s overall attitudes could be without Fox News!
An exploration of the differences resulted from a “thought experiment” by scholar, author, and commentator Robert P. Jones, who used a bit of imagination and the results of the 2022 American Values Survey to develop his conclusions.
The survey is conducted annually by the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization. Jones is president and founder of the organization, established in 2009.
Jones cites portions of the survey on how Americans consume TV news, and reports his conclusions in an April 28 Time magazine article.
The abrupt firing of Fox host Tucker Carlson, coupled with the survey results, prompted Jones to ponder: “If Fox News suddenly disappeared along with its most prominent host, what would America be like?”
Jones noted the survey revealed Fox News influences more Republicans than all other broadcast sources combined – and observed “there is no equivalent dominating” source of broadcast news among Democrats.
He classified active Republicans as either Fox News Republicans (FR) or Mainstream News Republicans (MR), and cited the much larger percentages of the FR group who have Fox-influenced negative attitudes on many issues.
Jones’ conclusions not only explain the roots of our nation’s divisiveness, but cite how Fox hosts, especially Carlson, repeatedly spouted misperceptions, untruths and various conspiracy theories to Fox viewers.
Jones groups his conclusions into five major categories. Here are a few details on each:
Republicans would dump Trump.
Jones observes “FR are twice as likely as MR to say the 2020 election was stolen” – (74% to 37%). He adds that FR are 92% to 54% more likely to claim the January 6th congressional hearings were politically motivated.
“In other words, if the GOP’s Fox News constituents suddenly vanished, the party would reject the Big Lie” of a stolen election and “strongly oppose Trump” as the 2024 nominee. And more than twice as many MR (51% to 23%) “would vote for a candidate from a new political party that is in between the Republicans and Democrats,” Jones added.
The GOP would abandon efforts to restrict voter access.
Jones said the MR group is more than twice as likely to pass a voting rights guarantee law for every citizen – by 58% to 27% FR.
In addition, nearly twice as many mainstream Republicans – 63% to 34% for FR – “believe presidential elections should be decided by popular vote rather than the electoral college.
The country would be far less divided by culture battles.
With the disappearance of Fox News Republicans, the divisive culture war issues of abortion, LGBTQ rights and public schools “would cease to function as wedge issues,” Jones observes.
Jones reported from 61% to nearly 70% of Fox Republicans are upset by these issues while only 26% of mainstream Republicans hold such conspiratorial views.
No major political party would sanction racist rhetoric and demonizing immigrants.
Jones observed that an analysis by the New York Times reported Carlson spouted the racist “Great Replacement theory” more than 400 times on his show during 2016.
“Additionally, FR hold harsh views about immigrants that are far out of step with Americans overall,” when less than half of mainstream Republicans agree.
American democracy would be far less threatened by violent politics.
“One of the most striking findings about Fox News Republicans are their perceptions of who is facing discrimination in the U.S. today,” Jones wrote.
He added that most reject the idea that Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Muslims, women, gay and lesbian, or transgender people face a lot of discrimination. Instead, the only two groups that FR believe face a lot of discrimination are Christians and White people.
“This upside-down, funhouse mirror version of reality,” which fuels the politics of resentment, “is not shared by most Mainstream News Republicans,” Jones wrote.
I thoroughly agree with Jones observations. Without Fox we would have a society that ignores Donald J. Trump, makes voting easier, preserves women’s rights over their bodies, ignores the conspiracy theories that demonize minorities and immigrants, and realizes teachers are not trying to indoctrinate our youth.
Fox accomplishes only chaos while stifling progressive actions similar to those occurring in other modern nations. Instead, our average lifespan is declining while mortality rates for our women and children continue to rise. And our more expensive healthcare service is reaching a smaller percentage of our citizens as our poverty rate climbs.
And Jones didn’t even mention the easy access to assault-style and high-magazine firearms that Fox Republicans heavily support, which helped lower our life expectancy rate from 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2022.
(The complete article by Jones is more than twice the length of this commentary. It is available at this internet link: https://time.com/6275452/america-without-fox-news/)