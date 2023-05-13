I would like to thank PG&E and it's wonderful employees, for handling a small gas leak for me recently, discovered during its routine inspection.
On April 28th, around 9:45 AM, Jason Usher, a contracted employee for PG&E, was conducting a routine gas leak inspection on my street.
He came to my door and told me there was a mild leak at my meter, 60 PPM (parts per million). He said the situation wasn't an emergency, but to contact PG&E to check it out. He patiently answered my questions, before continuing on his way.
I immediately called PG&E, and spoke with Enrique. He asked me some questions, told me how to keep safe, and said that a PG&E employee would arrive at my home within 1 hour.
Fifteen minutes later, Justin Brock arrived. After inspecting the furnace inside my home, at my request, he checked my meter, where he discovered a small leak. He shut off the gas, replaced my meter and pipe, turned the gas back on, did a safety inspection of my appliances, and lit the water heater's pilot light. He even changed my furnace filter, because I wasn't able to.
All three men were professional, competent, and courteous.
Thanks again, PG&E, and thank you for conducting the gas leak inspections, to keep our community safe!