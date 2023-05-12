AB 205, enacted in 2022, was passed and signed in the dark of night with no real legislative hearings. Had this bill seen the light of day, it would never have become law. AB 205 would create a base electricity rate based upon a user’s income. For example, income under $28,000, $15 per month base, over $180,000, $92. Then power use is added on top.
This new law is horrible for numerous reasons and must be repealed. Here is why.
(1) Although it is not legally a tax, it is just like one because a utility customer’s base rate for a power hookup is based on income, then use.
(2) It is clearly an invasion of the privacy protected by the California Constitution, because it gives a third party access to our tax returns without our consent.
(3) It penalizes us who have solar installations. We pay a base rate for connection to the grid, then we pay for the power we use, and PG&E gives us credit for the power we send back. Now we will pay much more for our basic hookup without any change in use. This is on top of some new PUC rules that make solar much less attractive. 0
Power charges should be based on use, not income. Electricity is a commodity, not a general government service. Please write Governor Newsom and the legislature asking them to repeal this poorly thought out law. Their e-mails are easily located on the web.