AB 205, enacted in 2022, was passed and signed in the dark of night with no real legislative hearings. Had this bill seen the light of day, it would never have become law. AB 205 would create a base electricity rate based upon a user’s income. For example, income under $28,000, $15 per month base, over $180,000, $92. Then power use is added on top.

This new law is horrible for numerous reasons and must be repealed. Here is why.