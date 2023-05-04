This Memorial Day, when we honor those who gave their lives to preserve our freedoms, let us also remember the children who keep dying in order for us to keep our freedom to own an AR 15.
U.S. soldiers have guarded our freedoms and bravely protected us throughout American history. But today, we are unable to protect our own children on U.S. soil.
FACT: More children than police or U.S. soldiers are killed each year by gun violence.
As of April, 2023, the death toll for Ukrainian children killed since the destructive war with Russian forces began 13 months ago has surpassed 500 deaths. In the United States, we lose 1,839 children a year in our war against gun violence.
Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens. Not illness. Not drugs. Not car accidents. Approximately 3 milllion children are exposed to gun violence with 19,000 children and teens shot, killed, or wounded each year. . Our gun culture has exploded from handguns to military capacity killing machines and to a weapons count that exceeds the entire citizen population .
When researchers at the Kaiser Family Foundation recently compared a set of similarly large and wealthy nations, they found that among this group, the United States accounted for 46 percent of the child population but 97 percent of all child gun deaths. For shame!
We are at war. And we are sacrificing our children. Sacrificing our children on the grounds that the Second Amendment sanctifies the use any weapon, whether it be the single loading musket purposed for a well regulated militia, or the irrational possession of an AR 15 used to obliterate life wherever it is aimed.
In 1791, when the Second Amendment was written into the Bill or Rights, the well trained soldier could fire a flntlock musket about 4 times per minute. An AR -15 can fire 45 rounds per minute. With a bumpstock, it can fire up to 400 rounds per minute.
It used to be that only marginal neighborhoods suffered from the effects of gun violence. Gun violence has spilled over into Any town, America. Expect a mass shooting once every week. This is the way we live because our Congressmen refuse to take the senseless weapon off the public market and keep it in the hands of the Military.
Following a mass shooting in Tennessee recently where three 9 year olds and 3 adults were shot and killed in a school shooting, two state repesentatives were ejected from their elected seats for leading a peaceful protest on common sense gun reform.
In Washington DC, House Rep Tim Burchett (R) Tennessee was asked what Congress should be doing. “I dont see any real role that Congress can do other than mess things up. I dont thnk you’re gonna stop gun violence,” he said.
Asked if people should be allowed to own an AR 15 style weapon, he replied, “I think its the freedom aspect. Its the same with President Biden owning a Corvette and doing over 55 miles an hour. Why does he need to travel 100 miles an hour. Its the freedom aspect.”
Ask any child who has survived a mass shooting if driving a Corvette and owning an AR 15 is equivalent. They may fall to the floor when a Corvette backfires, but they survive. That’s the difference.
These children live in fear because our disgraceful Congressmen are not brave. They ignore their constituents and dismiss sworn oaths to protect and preserve the Common Good.
Mass shooters are bullies who seek out soft targets with irrational vendettas, but Congressmen are bullies when they dismiss elected officials from their rightly elected positions, threaten to withhold government aid to the districts, and call them out of order.
Instead of burying our dead children, shall we erect monuments of war for those who were lost on the battlefield of gun violence? Children who weren’t drafted or joined an army. Children who were just present in class. Or at a movie. Or a concert. Or grocery store. Or knocked on someone’s door or drove down the wrong driveway. Our own backyard neighborhoods have become our bloody battlegrounds.
If we dont care about our children….what is left to value in America?
Because when our leaders cannot protect innocent children......children’s lives are not free. And until there is major gun reform in our country, we cannot continue to refer to the The United States of America as the home of the Brave.
We are raising a generation of children who live in fear of being killed in a classroom. They run through halls and bellycrawl across floors to escape pending doom. If they survive the trauma of living through an era when guns were prized more than their lives, they just may be the ones who grow up to enact legislation to rid this country of public access to military weapons. Or ban the ammunition we need to fire them. And let them rust in our cold dead hands.