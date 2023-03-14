Thanks to the release of emails from the Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, we now have shocking insight into a news empire that has ended up fearing the very Frankenstein base that it created.
Fox is in a box. A very tight box packed with sheaves of lawsuits and emails that show Fox News hosts to be soulless actors, believing one thing, and mouthing quite the other.
Tucker Carlson has perfected the on-camera face of "shocked and appalled" as he feeds his audience conspiracy theories alleging the election was stolen. But in personal office emails, when he responds to a text stating, ” We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” Carlsen responds, “I hate him passionately….I can’t handle much more of this.”
With his personal comments being publicly circulated, Tucker Carlson appeased his audience by playing carefully edited footage from the January 6 attack on the Capitol, explaining how the attempted coup was really a patriotic frolic.
“They were peaceful, orderly, and neat. They were not insurrectionists, they were orderly sightseers.”
He reads the script as if he is lulling a half-asleep audience into a comatose state. ”Footage inside the Capitol overturns the story you heard about January 6. Protestors queue up in neat little lines. They give each other tours outside the speaker's office. They take cheerful selfies and they smile. They are not destroying the Capitol. They obviously revere the Capitol."
He narrates the footage with the modulated voice of someone describing the nesting patterns of blue-footed boobies. What is less known about the booby is that these birds lay their egg on the open ground and cover the egg with what ex-Speaker Pelosi describes as "poo-poo".
Tucker Carlson has stepped right onto a frothy blue-footed booby nest.
Fox viewers appear to be electing candidates that are unqualified for the challenges of Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Laura Boebert, and Matt Gaetz are frequent guests on Fox News where they broadcast baseless lies and outrageous conspiracies. They are less interested in furthering bi-partisan progress in Congress than showing off how they can "own the Libs."
Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to condemn White supremacy. She is a conspiracy theorist who has pledged to deny Democrats who move to red states the right to vote for 5 years.
Laura Boebert holds a high school GED received 16 years after dropping out of high school and conveniently one month before her election primary. Her schtick is to wear a perpetual mask of anger, firing off ridiculous accusations when she isn't shooting off weapons in campaign commercials.
Matt Gaetz recently attempted to build a case for denying aid to a battalion in Ukraine based on information he read, not from U.S. Armed Forces intelligence, but from a Chinese propaganda publication. A huge error or willful deception? Neither speaks well of a U.S. member of the House of Representatives.
In the last election, the unfit elected protoype finally morphed into a George Santos/Anthony Zabrovsky/Anthony Devolder.
When news hosts repeat false narratives about election fraud in public, and deride the character of a losing president in private, they do Americans a great disservice. And Tucker Carlson would rather lie night after night with a sober, ever-concerned face, than to give up a $35 million a year salary.
What has happened to journalistic integrity? Every news media has the responsibility to report on falsehoods. The 9-11 attack was not an inside job. The Parkland shootings with "teen actors" was not staged so the government could take guns away. The insurrectionists were not "orderly sightseers".
Walter Cronkite shared the news with the American audience between 1962 and 1981. In the raucous sixties, viewers accepted the news and still voted him the most trusted man in America. He would end each broadcast with, "And that's the way it is."
What would Walter Cronkite say to those who use cover-ups and willful deception that propagates ongoing division and discord in our country, in order to keep ratings hot and high?
I think he would say, "Tucker, my boy, you are up way past your bedtime. Be a journalist or quit the profession". Then Cronkite would turn to The Union staff and ask, "Where was that Fox story? Or is that the way it is....... now......in Nevada County?"
Cheryl Cook
Penn Valley