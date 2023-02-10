Every mom with a 6-year-old wants a mom with a 6-year-old living next door. That’s the essence of a family friendly town. If it’s a short-term rental (30 days or less) in the house next door (Airbnb), it’s not a family friendly neighborhood or conducive to community. The folks that championed that initiative in Nevada City a couple of years ago moved on and received their big bump in property value that they desired by having an Airbnb in or near their home. Meanwhile, too many Nevada City workers (some of whom grew up in Nevada City) at this time are living in North San Juan, Penn Valley, or even Marysville. I had a house cleaner from Roseville who wants to move back to Nevada City, but the lack of housing is suppressing that opportunity for her. What we need in Nevada City today is long term housing that can support a strong sense of community, where people know each other, and care about the person that they know.
With too many short-term rentals, neighbors lose the opportunity to form relationships over a lifetime. Locals are forced to move out of town to find housing elsewhere, and the fabric of our community slowly crumbles. It cannot be denied that short term rentals provide much needed income to homeowners in Nevada City, but it is not the only approach to making rental income. The same income could be found in building an ADU on the property and renting long-term, while also bolstering the local community and economy. Nevada City needs win-win solutions that reinforce the strength of our small town, and allowing short term rentals simply isn’t that solution.