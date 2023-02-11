I’ve been with The Union for almost 10 years, and during my tenure I worked for and with Julia Stidham, our previous publisher, the entire time. Hands down, she was the best manager I’ve ever had. She knew this company better than anyone. She decided that after 23 years with The Union it was time for her to move on and we all wish her the absolute best. She will be missed.
Before Julia, Don Rogers was our publisher for six years. Don was a publisher who came up through the editorial side of the business and he was quite the wordsmith. He wrote beautifully constructed columns every week. I, on the other hand, needed to spell check the word “thesaurus.”
What I mean to say is that all publishers will be different from one another. They will interact with the community in different ways. They may write columns or not, they might go to every mixer in the community; they could be an easily recognizable face in the community or someone that you pass without knowing who they are.
Who and what I am going to be in this role is something that we are going to discover together. I was not expecting this position to be available when it was, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not ready for the responsibility. I am, and I wouldn’t have accepted the position if I didn’t really believe in The Union. I’ve been here for almost a decade and I know this team well; I know who they are and what they are capable of.
The Union is a private business owned by a company that doesn’t have residence in our community. It’s been that way for decades. In June of last year we were purchased by our current ownership and we’ve spent the last few months untying our decade long relationship with Swift Communications. That means almost every operating system that we use here is new. I’ve been part of many system transitions and migrations, and this one has been less than ideal. Nonetheless, we have worked through the majority of the issues we experienced during the transition and I thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. I will say that our new owners offer us more autonomy than we had with Swift, which is positive for us all.
As far as who I am; I’m a lucky guy. I have an amazing wife and four wonderful children. I moved to Grass Valley over Labor Day weekend in 2007. I like to say that I chased my wife here. She had two little ones when we met and we added two more to complete our family. Ellery, our daughter, is a freshman at Chico State, Tate is a senior at NU, Porter is a freshman at NU, and Hyatt is in 7th grade at Lyman Gilmore. As you may have read, my wife Heidi is the Director of Human Resources and Retail Operations at Hospice of the Foothills, and we are co-owners of Grass Valley Brewing Co. I mention all of that to say; we LOVE this community, we are involved in this community, we are committed to this community.
I love that The Union provides an opportunity for dialog; the community needs to have that space. We want to hear from you. All I ask is that we are civil when doing so. Of course you can (and should) have opinions on the content that we produce; it’s created for the community, but it’s created by people. People who have lives and are all just trying to do the best they can. I can virtually guarantee that their intention is not to upset you. In the upcoming weeks, I’m going to introduce you to the entire staff of The Union so that you can get to know all of the folks that work hard for you and this community on a daily basis.
According to the photos in our lobby there have been 13 publishers through Julia Stidham, 13 publishers managing this business for 159 years. This makes me number 14 and in my mind, that makes this The Union 14.0.
I’m excited, really excited for the future and I look forward to seeing how The Union 14.0 takes shape.
To contact Publisher Chad Wingo email cwingo@theunion.com or call 530-477-4221.