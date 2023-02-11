Chad Wingo new publisher at The Union

Chad Wingo was promoted to the position of Publisher at The Union newspaper in Grass Valley effective as of Feb. 1.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

I’ve been with The Union for almost 10 years, and during my tenure I worked for and with Julia Stidham, our previous publisher, the entire time. Hands down, she was the best manager I’ve ever had. She knew this company better than anyone. She decided that after 23 years with The Union it was time for her to move on and we all wish her the absolute best. She will be missed.

Before Julia, Don Rogers was our publisher for six years. Don was a publisher who came up through the editorial side of the business and he was quite the wordsmith. He wrote beautifully constructed columns every week. I, on the other hand, needed to spell check the word “thesaurus.”

To contact Publisher Chad Wingo email cwingo@theunion.com or call 530-477-4221.