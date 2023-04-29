The Supreme Court has a serious ethics problem, and the latest revelations about Clarence Thomas should be alarming to every American.
For twenty years, Thomas has accepted high-end, luxury, all-expense-paid vacations around the world from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. And he never disclosed any of it to the public. What’s more, he also sold three properties to the billionaire and never reported it on his financial disclosures. The vacations are blatantly unethical, and not reporting the real estate sales is potentially illegal.