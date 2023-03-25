Don McCormick beat me to it in responding to the irresponsible guest editorial of Pauli Halstead (Ideas & Opinions, pg. A4, 3/22). It's sad to see that the Union editorial staff apparently does not make an effort to vet statements of "fact" made by guest writers. In light of the dilemma that Fox News is facing for airing known falsehoods, I would think that journalism outlets would be more discerning about distinguishing fact vs. opinion and requiring verification of facts used by guest editorial writers. Guest writers should be treated with the same editorial scrutiny and oversight as a staff journalist.
Carol Galic