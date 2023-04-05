Lithium, cobalt, phosphorous, nickel, antimony, copper, and rare earth elements. To a lesser extent iron, aluminum, graphite, manganese, gold, silicon, and gallium. Everything we need in haste and abundance for batteries, drivetrains, solar panels, and on-board electronics in electric vehicles (EV). The surge is being driven by demand, the global automobile industry, and global governments.
As a result mining operations are gearing up across the American West. Some are new projects, some old with links to decades of environmental degradation that inevitably leave the cost of cleanup to taxpayers. The criminal charges against Rise Gold’s Ben Mossman is an example. Some are being challenged by enviros and/or tribal governments, but most are being fast tracked by the current administration.
Aussie owned Hermosa Mine in Arizona and Jervois Global in Idaho. Canada based Hudbay, Resolution Copper, and Energy Fuels ramping up operations in Utah, Nevada, and Arizona. Ioneer Ltd, Australia again, is proposing a lithium project in Esmeralda County Nevada (population 729). Rare earth metals in Mountain Pass, Cal. The oft mentioned lithium mine in Thacker Pass, Nevada being rushed to approval despite indigenous opposition. All these mines are located in fairly remote and arid areas accustomed to government looking the other way. Oh — and did we say these mines will require billions of gallons of water per year?
Efforts are underway to minimize environmental impacts or find other ways to “mine” these elements. These range from tapping geothermal wastewater in the Salton Sea for the gargantuan water requirements, Rio Tinto extracting lithium from waste at their boron mine, Tesla co-founder JB Straubel recycling used batteries in Carson City at Redwood Materials, Renee Grogan’s effort to secure Better EV labeling (sort of like organic food certification), and her own startup called Impossible Mining, which utilizes AI-equipped robots to pluck individual metal nodules from the sea-bed instead of vacuuming them up along with biodiversity-rich sediment.
Meanwhile back at the assembly line, for decades the auto industry has ducked federal fuel economy guidelines to pump out more and more profitable SUVs and trucks. Our desire to drive bigger, faster, and heavier autos than everyone else has helped “fuel” this trend, which now accounts
for 80% of new cars sold in the US. The industry shows no sign of changing this trend for EVs. The heavier the vehicle, the more heft is needed for the batteries, which are themselves extremely heavy. The E-version of the Silverado weighs 3000 pounds more than the gas one.
To date, gas-powered vehicles have accounted for roughly 20% of US greenhouse emissions. Though less polluting, EVs still create emissions due to the energy required to build them and charge the batteries. The 9,000-pound GMC Hummer EV contributes more emissions per mile than a gas-powered Chevy Malibu. The Hummer’s battery alone weighs more than a Honda Civic. Further, supersized EVs exacerbate the global shortage of essential minerals. One recent study found that electrifying SUVs could actually increase emissions by limiting the batteries available for smaller EVs.
Even modest-sized EVs are not a climate panacea. A 2020 study by the University of Toronto found that electrification of automobiles cannot prevent a global temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius by 2100 without a concurrent shift toward cleaner travel modes such as public transportation and bicycles. Aware of that need, Norway is replacing EV subsidies with support for people walking and biking, and considering a car-weight tax to nudge purchasers away from the bulkiest EVs.
By contrast, the US is subsidizing the SUV electric market by allowing those up to $88,000 to qualify for the $7500 tax credit ostensibly marked for cars at or below $55 grand. Since when did Americans require such encouragement to buy an SUV or truck? Yes, EVs are part of the solution, but given all we know do they truly represent a sea change, or even something better than a small hybrid vehicle that gets 50-60-70 mpg? And if we can’t regulate the rush to fast track mining in a more sustainable way do EV buyers get to put a feather in their cap?
Let’s keep our eyes wide open and beware of EV tunnel vision.
PS. As mentioned, a small amount of gold is used in some electronic applications. Last time I checked there is no global shortage of gold. So contrary to the need for lithium, rare earth etc., in order to “electrify” to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, why exactly do we need a multi decade gold mining operation right in town?
Bruce Herring, Nevada County