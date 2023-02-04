A few weeks ago I sent you an email that was an article about guns. At the end I mentioned that the article was created by artificial intelligence (AI). At the time it was the first I had heard about the capability of AI and I was astonished. I had hoped to get some accurate information about guns published, but I now realize the real story was about the capability of AI. Since sending you that email, I hear about AI every day. the talk shows have done extensive coverage. In my opinion, it should be recognized and covered in The Union. If I were a high school or college English teacher, I would have to change my whole approach to requiring research papers. It probably has major implications for any news publication.
I hope The Union does not suppress the subject hoping it goes away. It won't.