A Smarter Broadband experience
I write of my experience in hopes that it will help other Nevada County residents. When AT&T advised my internet service provider (ISP) it would no longer supply DSL internet service, I did a little research into availability and price of other ISPs. One source I looked at is a Nevada County company: Smarter Broadband, based in Alta Sierra just off highway 49. They sent a technician out to check whether their service would work at my house. It would. Their service does not work everywhere because trees obstruct the signal. They use a dish antenna (about 12 inch diameter) mounted on or near your house. If there are trees blocking the signal, all is not lost. They can send your signal to a repeater nearby which will send it to another until it gets to a receiver connected to the fiber optic cable.