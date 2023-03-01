Phil Alonso just sent me a video and picture of our IFM volunteers working in the snow today providing food to Nevada County residents. As I sit in my warm home all I can say is WOW.
We have approximately 450 volunteers who work seven days a week to provide healthy food for families in Nevada County and are open for distribution four days a week year round rain or shine.
Times are certainly challenging between the high cost of just about everything and the upcoming reduction in the food stamp program. As a result we are expecting to see a significant increase in families seeking help. Last year we served roughly 50% more than the year before.
I think this is worthy of publication if for no other reason than to help thank our dedicated volunteers and staff. I’ve attached a video of today’s distribution.
Thanks for your invaluable service to our community.