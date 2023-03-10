I cannot understand why the Board of Supervisors or anyone else would even consider granting a use permit to Ben Mossman and RGV. Ben Mossman is going through court proceedings now for a failed mining venture in British Columbia that he left with the Canadian tax payers having to pick up the clean-up bill. Just the light pollution alone from a plant running 24 hours a day 7 days a week less than a mile from central Grass Valley would be enormous. We can have a town that is a Mecca for art, music and tourism, or an industrial town — but not both.
There are several good articles in the Grass Valley Union newspaper, in the “Other Voices” section articulating why the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland mine is a very bad idea: “RGV, Time for a financial reckoning”, Randy Newsome, Friday Feb.24, 2023; “The mine’s Economic Impact Report,” Ray Bryars, Jan. 20, 2023; and “Save our Town”, Patricia Sharp, Feb. 22, 2023. I would encourage the board and everyone considering the use permit for Rise Gold to read these articles and vote NO on reopening the mine.