Although it may be hard to focus on summer when it’s snowing an inch an hour outside, it won’t be long before Music in the Mountains (MIM) puts on its annual Summerfest. While our community may be familiar with the great music that’s offered at this event, what folks may not know that it affords the opportunity to get up close and personal with the performers themselves by offering them lodging in your home. My husband, Randy, and I have hosted performers on two occasions and have found the experience stimulating and enjoyable.
There’s very little work involved and the attending musicians are professional and contracted by the MIM organization. All you need is a spare bedroom and the ability for your guest to come and go as their schedule dictates.