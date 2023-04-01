I would like to give a big shout out to Guylene Akers who is and has been my newspaper delivery person for more years than I can recall. Somehow she always gets the paper delivered in most any weather. I have talked with her on several occasions and she is such a great gal. Yesterday I called her and she brought a paper to me at the end of her run. Later it was discovered that my paper, as well as several more, apparently got blown into the neighbor's yard and she got a kick out of that. You got a winner with her!
I really enjoy reading The Union and feel blessed that even in our small community we are the lucky ones to even have a newspaper in print. The entire Union staff is much appreciated!