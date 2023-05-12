Today, May 10, I attended the Nevada County Planning Commissions forum regarding the Rise Gold mining venture. I have been a resident of Nevada County for 45 years and it was wonderful to see the 'village' in action.
Somewhat puzzling to me was the constant flow of Cadillac Black SUV's circling the parking lot of the Rood Center.
It came to my attention that the Rise Gold folks had breakfast at the Elk's Lodge in Nevada City and hired a shuttle company that seemed so out of place for our rural community.
Apparently, Rise Gold's Ben Mossman thought this would either impress or intimidate our community.
Folks in black suits got out of the SUV's and proceeded to the Board of Supervisors chambers.
What a metaphor? And, a bad one! These vehicles looked like row of hearses. Whose funeral where they going to?
So out of touch with our down to earth and environmental friendly community.
I think you just shot yourself in the foot....metaphorically speaking.
Barbara Larsen, Nevada City