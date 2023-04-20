Why is it that dental emergencies wait to happen until the weekend? Despite the office being closed, Dr. Nathan Brott communicated with me and set things in motion for me to have my “evil tooth” removed by oral surgeon Dr. Douglas Valentine first thing on Monday morning with a temporary tooth put in place by Dr. Brott immediately afterward. Both dental offices are in the same building which makes their coordination seamless. Their office staffs are remarkable for their competence and reassuring support. When you call either office, you get a live person who is knowledgeable about dental issues. When I spoke with Susan Golden at Dr. Valentine’s office, I asked her how she knew so much about my problem and she said she had a lot of experience, 23 years to be exact, working in Dr. Valentine’s office. All the staff there were remarkable including Michelle McCune and assistants Jesse, Stevie, Maddy, and Elyssa. I told Dr. Valentine that the loyalty he enjoys from long term competent employees only happens when “the boss” (him) fosters a wonderful work environment.
Barbara Drew, Nevada City