For 66-year-old Bobby East, life has been one roller coaster after the next, intermixed with homelessness, injury, and major losses. In his younger days, he worked as a “carny,” assembling and disassembling roller coasters at various fairgrounds. On one unfortunate day, East was disassembling a roller coaster when he slipped on grease and crashed to the ground. He survived the fall but sustained major injuries. For the next eight years, East was unable to work as he went through seven surgeries and rehabilitation twice a week for his face, femur, hip, and wrist, all of which contributed to not only loss of work, but to the eventual loss of his housing.
He survived on the streets with his girlfriend and, in time, healed enough to return to the workforce as a maintenance worker. He and his girlfriend got an apartment and later moved into her mother’s home. He had income again, romance, and a place to call home. After 14 years of working in maintenance, he was eventually laid off from work but remained stable with his girlfriend and her family. East described his girlfriend as the love of his life—someone he stayed with for 17 long years until the day she unexpectedly passed away.
“My girlfriend, she died of a brain aneurysm… I was just talking to her… and that was it. She was gone,” recalled East. “My life was good until she died.”
Just three months later, his girlfriend’s mother passed away, too. The surviving family opted to sell the home, leaving East at a loss where to go. He picked up the pieces as best he could but was fearful of being homeless again on the streets.
“The uncertainty, not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring, and the fear of sleeping outside,” said East. “There’s a bunch of scary people.”
Rather than chance street life, he opted to spend what little money he had to secure a motel room at the Golden Chain Motel in Grass Valley, an option made possible with financial assistance from his sister-in-law. At a reported rental price of $600 per week, East had enough money to stay in the motel for two months while he searched for affordable apartments but when two months came and went, he had no housing prospects and living on the streets was going to become reality.
When the property manager of the Golden Chain, Braulio Lee, learned of East’s circumstances, he felt compelled to help and informed East about Hospitality House’s Street Outreach Team and their community-collaborative Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement team. Lee made a call for help on his behalf, having successfully connected struggling individuals and families in the past to Hospitality House’s housing resources, food, transportation, and shelter.
“I just felt that he needed something better,” explained Lee. “Mr. Bobby is a pretty cool guy. He was very funny and polite and kept his room clean. He had been through a lot of trauma that he told me about, and I felt he just needed a little bit of assistance. He’s older and I didn’t want to see him on the streets if I could help him get somewhere better.”
The Outreach Team at Hospitality House immediately responded to Lee’s call and visited East at the Golden Chain to learn more about his circumstances.
“They came and rescued me from the Golden Chain,” said East.
He was taken to Utah’s Place, Hospitality House’s emergency homeless shelter for Nevada County residents, where he was given a bed each night, nutritious meals, clothes, and a case manager who helped him develop a housing plan. While at the shelter, East also benefitted from a laundry list of services and support.
“All the assistance getting everything that I needed as far as Social Security, birth certificate, Medicare all squared away, and I can’t tell you how many small other things but, you know, stuff like that that I’m not real good at, like email.”
East credits Lee, Hospitality House, and donors who make the work of Hospitality House possible for helping his broken heart heal and for giving him the tools and guidance needed to move forward. While it didn’t happen overnight, it did happen. After nearly 12 months at the shelter, Hospitality House found East a housing match in Truckee at a place he could sustain long-term with his limited income. Just before Christmas 2022, East received the keys to his apartment. With the help of staff, he moved into his new home, and kicked off the new year housed and happy.
“I’ve got a little tree… a TV… How can you not love this?” said a tearful East. “I did quite a bit of work to get up here, but I had a lot of help—a lot of help. I’m very happy. These are happy tears.”
Today, East remains grateful to have a safe place to call his own. Hospitality House case managers continue to visit East regularly in Truckee to ensure he feels supported now and always. While East acknowledged he isn’t the biggest fan of snow, he remains a fan of all of those who have helped him along the way. His life has been full of twists and turns, but he’s finally on the up and up.
Ashley Quadros is a local writer and the development director of Hospitality House, a 501©(3) nonprofit emergency shelter and housing provider, serving low-income and homeless residents of Nevada County.