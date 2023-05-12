Quadros-GVU-051123 - 1.jpg

Bobby East smiles as he shows off his new apartment.

 Courtesy Photo

For 66-year-old Bobby East, life has been one roller coaster after the next, intermixed with homelessness, injury, and major losses. In his younger days, he worked as a “carny,” assembling and disassembling roller coasters at various fairgrounds. On one unfortunate day, East was disassembling a roller coaster when he slipped on grease and crashed to the ground. He survived the fall but sustained major injuries. For the next eight years, East was unable to work as he went through seven surgeries and rehabilitation twice a week for his face, femur, hip, and wrist, all of which contributed to not only loss of work, but to the eventual loss of his housing.

He survived on the streets with his girlfriend and, in time, healed enough to return to the workforce as a maintenance worker. He and his girlfriend got an apartment and later moved into her mother’s home. He had income again, romance, and a place to call home. After 14 years of working in maintenance, he was eventually laid off from work but remained stable with his girlfriend and her family. East described his girlfriend as the love of his life—someone he stayed with for 17 long years until the day she unexpectedly passed away.