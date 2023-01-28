A debate that will be coming to a head this next year is whether our state should pay reparations to Black Californians. In 2020 Governor Newsom signed legislation, AB 3121, and then appointed five of the nine members to the “Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.” The State Senate and Assembly leaders appointed the other four members. Their assigned goal is to come up with methods and dollar amounts that should compensate for the pain and suffering Black Americans have experienced in our state
From the beginning California was considered a free state. Mexico had outlawed slavery and the Northern abolitionists and white American miners who opposed the use of slaves in the mines were well represented when the California Constitution Convention was held in 1849. Nevertheless, systematic denial of suffrage and other civil rights to non-white citizens was written into law and slavery did persist in the state even without legal authority. Many cases brought to trial were ruled in favor of the slaveholder, while others were ruled in favor of the slave.
Once the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed in 1865, slavery was no longer an issue in California, but civil rights still were. It was during this period that the Chinese Exclusion Act was debated and finally signed into law by President Chester A. Arthur in 1882, largely due to pressure from the western states. Women still could not vote until the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920. Native Americans had few rights as well and in California could not testify for or against whites, among other things. They had lost most of their lands and their population had drastically declined since the arrival of the Spanish and then the Americans. Other civil rights issues continued to plague our country and state.
Civil rights abuses, such as redlining and school segregation were actively practiced in California. I recall an Eichler home I sold in 1997 when I was a realtor in Sunnyvale, California. In reviewing the title documents I found a specification that the home could not be sold to a black person. Of course, by 1997 that was against the law in the state, but it was some time later before the title companies were required to remove those provisions from the documents. The Federal Housing Authority had instituted redlining in the 1930’s to develop underwriting criteria for mortgages, and thereby denied mortgages in certain neighborhoods, especially in minority and low income areas.
But the subject is whether we should give reparations. They are not unheard of in the U.S. If you recall, during the 1990’s Japanese Americans who had been held in internment camps during World War II received some compensation from the Federal Government.
A New York Times article by Kurtis Lee explains that the task force has been conducting meetings to learn of the effects of racist policies to help them come up with proposals for restitution. “While many details remain unclear, the task force has decided that the Californians eligible will be descendants of enslaved African Americans or of a ‘free Black person living in the United States prior to the end of the 19th century.’ But I ask why should California pay reparations to Blacks who lived in other states? Recently task force consultants said that “Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone.”
“Nearly 6.5 percent of California residents, roughly 2.5 million people, identify as Black or African American.”
But there is also a question as to whether such a reparations plan could pass. State Senator Steven Bradford, a Democrat from South Los Angeles said “For a state that didn’t have slavery, don’t think they’re going to be quick to vote on this final product of this task force…”
So it remains to be seen if a reparations plan will succeed in our state Legislature. We need to remain vigilant. After all, if it passes what group will be next and how much will it cost us?