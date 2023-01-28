A debate that will be coming to a head this next year is whether our state should pay reparations to Black Californians. In 2020 Governor Newsom signed legislation, AB 3121, and then appointed five of the nine members to the “Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.” The State Senate and Assembly leaders appointed the other four members. Their assigned goal is to come up with methods and dollar amounts that should compensate for the pain and suffering Black Americans have experienced in our state

From the beginning California was considered a free state. Mexico had outlawed slavery and the Northern abolitionists and white American miners who opposed the use of slaves in the mines were well represented when the California Constitution Convention was held in 1849. Nevertheless, systematic denial of suffrage and other civil rights to non-white citizens was written into law and slavery did persist in the state even without legal authority. Many cases brought to trial were ruled in favor of the slaveholder, while others were ruled in favor of the slave.

Ann Driver

Rough and Ready