Hi regarding Terry McAteer’s column, A weird correlation between political party and obesity (10/19 The Union, Ideas & Opinions) there is a major flaw in the analysis of the matter. This looks at statewide versus statewide political affiliation and obesity rates but not the political affiliation and obesity rates for individuals within those states.
Covariates can explain much of this. For example, Mississippi does indeed have a very high obesity rate and it is strongly Republican but when looking at the data on a more granular level, racial inequities in obesity rates and devoting behavior of racial minorities paint a very different picture.