Patience and respect needed for NJUHSD Board
I appreciated the article by Marianne Boll-See on Dec. 30 about the installation of the new NUHSD Board Members, very informative. I do have one objection to the article on Dec. 28, about “Education: the difference a year can make”. There, it states “there were days in Feb. when contractual agreements could not keep up with the changes in mandates from the state....” Actually, the NUHSD board DEFIED the state mandates AND the contract (MOU) with the teachers, and the board’s premature end of the mask mandate resulted in harm done to the students and teachers of the district. The board could have waited one week, since all predictions were that the state would end the mask mandate the following week (which they did), but the board couldn’t show patience or respect for public health guidelines.