It disturbs me to see the very personal lives of people being discussed in The Union and on Facebook. I refer to the public discourse about Michael Stone, found “Nevada County Man Exonerated: Cold Case Solved After 40 Years”.
From my perspective, I’m watching people being judged in the court of public opinion.
That “court” is a dangerous place to make decisions about people. It hurts everyone involved.
I understand people’s desire to be loved, accepted, understood. But public discourse of this kind cannot provide a safe, objective venue for truth, understanding, or healing. Instead, it sows seeds of doubt — which can only truly be resolved through personal interaction with the subjects of the discourse. Like Michael Stone himself said in your article — trauma creates separation. And this sort of public discourse must certainly create trauma — and separation.
Most of us, at some level or another, likely have challenges with relationships. If our relationship issues can harm others, then we need to seek assistance to hold ourselves accountable — and to heal. And we need individuals who will help to see that we really do that.
But there are no “devils” out there. The only “devil” is the part of each of us unwilling to get in there and try to help that “other” person — even if it’s messy or they don’t want help.
I wonder...can we employ face-to-face dialog to find solutions that both heal and protect?