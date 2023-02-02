“Ever since I gave up hope, I feel so much better.”
I first saw this written on the coffee cup of a homeless man. Makes perfect sense to me. Why plague yourself with hope in the face of a hopeless situation? You actually will feel better and be better able to cope with life the way it is if your hope isn’t frustrated day after day after day after …
For more than four and a half years, I’ve been hoping my columns in the newspaper would change things in Nevada County. I could have given up hope and felt better, but I don’t want to feel better. I want to change things.
Last Friday, I was ruminating on how far I’d come from sleeping in my car 15 years ago to trying not to fall asleep during a supervisors workshop on homelessness and housing.
Ostensibly, I was at the workshop as a journalist to learn about the state of homelessness and housing in Nevada County – and I wasn’t learning anything I didn’t already know: Homelessness is continuing to increase in the county, and despite the creation of 300 new affordable housing units, it’s not enough for the thousands of people who need affordable housing right now.
From my position at the media table at the far back of the room, I could only hear and see a fraction of what was going on. As for the discussion on homelessness, it didn’t seem like I was missing much.
But I was holding out a little candle of hope about housing.
Back story – abridged
For the last several months, I had been criticizing the county over the egregious mishandling of a code compliance violations that is resulting in the forced relocation of four families with children, the destruction of their homes and heavy penalties on the property owner who had been renting to them.
My columns got so annoying, I guess, that County CEO Alison Lehman invited me to a meeting with her. Assistant CEO Caleb Dardick and Supervisor Hardy Bullock.
There was some confusion about the scheduling, but when we came to Lehman’s office on Jan. 20, Supervisor Bullock, newly elected Supervisor Lisa Swarthout and Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson were there with Lehman and Dardick.
I had been invited to speak truth to power, and so I did. I suggested a way to mitigate the housing crisis was not to create homelessness by forcing property owners to evict tenants but by bringing unpermitted dwellings into health-and-safety compliance so people could stay safely housed.
They not only listened, they took notes. Then, last week, I testified three times to the Board of Supervisors about proposed solutions to homelessness and the housing shortage.
Come last Friday, I didn’t have much hope, but I was there anyway, trying to stay awake for the workshop homeless and housing agenda items.
Even though I had spoken several times in support of a sanctuary camp for homeless people, it didn’t come up in the discussions that I could hear. Disappointing, but not surprising.
My big hope was that Bullock would bring up the proposal I’d been advocating since 2018: Let people live in alternative housing like trailers, tiny homes and yurts without fear of forced relocation and punishment of landlords.
My thought was that if he would just bring it up, I could continue to chip away at the county on the idea in the coming years.
Bullock did bring it up – but then Chair Ed Scofield was announcing he and Supervisor Sue Hoek wanted to meet with “Mr. Durkins and his group” about our ideas for alternative housing.
Wait – what?! This is better than I had hoped for – and it still wasn’t over. All five supervisors then voted unanimously to make housing an “A” priority for board action this year.
OMG. They’re taking us seriously. Part of me is saying, It’s about time! And part of me is saying, What have I gotten myself into?
Percolation
Rather than me, I would have preferred a reference to the Coalition for Compassionate Governance, the organization I was speaking on behalf of. I don’t like it being about me, but there it was: Mr. Durkins and “his” group.
Well, okay, Mr. Durkins is delighted to meet with Supervisors Scofield and Hoek. My colleague Josh Wolf and I are meeting with them, we hope, next Monday.
But about that “group.” Which group? I’ve been identified with two groups, both of which came into existence because of my columns and both of which I wholeheartedly support.
The first group is Home Path, a citizens’ committee to advocate for a sanctuary camp with services for chronically homeless people. The second group is the Coalition for Compassionate Governance, which wants to work with the county to change code enforcement and regulations around currently unpermitted, but safe, alternative housing.
Wolf and I are trying to set up two separate meetings because four of the supervisors voted to make homelessness an “A” priority. Home Path has built up a strong base of community support, and we believe they deserve a seat at the table as much as the Coalition.
Home Path and the Coalition have different agendas but we have a common cause in serving unhoused and underhoused people in this county.
After four and a half years of trying to get the county’s attention and now having it, I am reminded of another coffee cup that read, “Be careful of what you hope for. You might get it.”
Time to wake up and smell the coffee.