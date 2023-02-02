Tom Durkin

“Ever since I gave up hope, I feel so much better.”

I first saw this written on the coffee cup of a homeless man. Makes perfect sense to me. Why plague yourself with hope in the face of a hopeless situation? You actually will feel better and be better able to cope with life the way it is if your hope isn’t frustrated day after day after day after …

