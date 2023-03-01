Ruth, I am responding to your Other Voices article in the Feb 24 Union. First of all, whatever news channel you are listening to that is telling you “Republicans plan to do away with Social Security,” they are feeding you misinformation. Stop listening to their lies. Change channels. Even Biden in his SOTU address made the same claim, to which the Republicans in the audience yelled “liar!” The Democrats keep repeating this lie, trying to frighten people like you, Ruth. And if they repeat it enough times, they are hoping that you will believe it. Here are the words of Republican Senator Mitch McConnell just last week: “Let me say one more time, there is no agenda on the part of Senate Republicans to revisit Medicare or Social Security, period.” So, relax Ruth – your Social Security is safe. And don’t forget to change channels.
By the way, Ruth, I would have been on Social Security right now if former president Obama, a Democrat, hadn’t signed into law in November, 2015 a change that removed a filing option for Social Security that I had planned to make use of.