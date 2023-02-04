Reference to the Jan. 21 issue front page article of The Union titled "Opening the door to development." The article goes on to talk about all the great things developers are about to bring to South County. Where have we heard this before?
Look out South County residents. The same planners that have turned the Brunswick Basin into what it is, are coming your way. The Planning Commission promises to "retain rural character." What a joke on South County residents.
People at meetings say the animals and flowers will be impacted. Sorry, that has nothing to do with what is coming your way.
Having done a real number on the Western Nevada County, the developers and their sidekicks, the Planning Commission, is now moving on to greener pastures. These pastures will soon be replaced by paving, crowded parking lots, and a lot more tax dollars into the hands of decision makers.
Take a look at Loma Rica Ranch. There is not much of the "ranch" left. Good luck, but the odds are against the same development.