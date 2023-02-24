When I last wrote about the financial condition of Rise Grass Valley (RGV) (“Other Voices,” The Union, June 29, 2021), I noted that the company was teetering on the brink of insolvency and had no prospects for raising the $100 million or more it needs to reopen the Idaho-Maryland mine. Some 19 months later and six years after the mine was purchased by RGV, nothing has changed. The company is still burning through cash at the rate of about $100,000 a month and generating revenue solely through the sale of its stock and rights to purchase stock.

Putting aside the environmental and other problems associated with reopening the mine, RGV otherwise is not a particularly attractive investment opportunity, since one lender, Eridanus Capital LLC (which is indirectly owned by a gold investor in New York City), is owed nearly $1.5 million and has a lien on all the company’s assets to secure payment. If RGV defaults on that loan, Eridanus would be entitled to foreclose on everything RGV has that’s worth having. That loan had an interest rate of 25% and was to mature in September of this year. In its beneficence, for an additional $250,000 and the right to buy more RGV stock at 60 cents a share, Eridanus extended the maturity date to September of 2024 and lowered the interest rate to 15%. Since RGV has no operating revenue, and any other lender would take a back seat to Eridanus if RGV goes broke, it’s no wonder that traditional lenders have not jumped at the chance to loan RGV the funds it needs to open the mine.

Randy Newsome

Nevada City