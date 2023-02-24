When I last wrote about the financial condition of Rise Grass Valley (RGV) (“Other Voices,” The Union, June 29, 2021), I noted that the company was teetering on the brink of insolvency and had no prospects for raising the $100 million or more it needs to reopen the Idaho-Maryland mine. Some 19 months later and six years after the mine was purchased by RGV, nothing has changed. The company is still burning through cash at the rate of about $100,000 a month and generating revenue solely through the sale of its stock and rights to purchase stock.
Putting aside the environmental and other problems associated with reopening the mine, RGV otherwise is not a particularly attractive investment opportunity, since one lender, Eridanus Capital LLC (which is indirectly owned by a gold investor in New York City), is owed nearly $1.5 million and has a lien on all the company’s assets to secure payment. If RGV defaults on that loan, Eridanus would be entitled to foreclose on everything RGV has that’s worth having. That loan had an interest rate of 25% and was to mature in September of this year. In its beneficence, for an additional $250,000 and the right to buy more RGV stock at 60 cents a share, Eridanus extended the maturity date to September of 2024 and lowered the interest rate to 15%. Since RGV has no operating revenue, and any other lender would take a back seat to Eridanus if RGV goes broke, it’s no wonder that traditional lenders have not jumped at the chance to loan RGV the funds it needs to open the mine.
There’s a common myth circulating that the money will magically appear once (if) the Nevada County issues a conditional use permit that allows RGV to go forward with its scheme. But many, if not most, publicly-traded junior mining companies like RGV never secure adequate capitalization and never generate a penny in revenues, much less a profit, even after they obtain a mining permit.
County staff and local citizens have spent hundreds if not thousands of hours poring over and discussing the merits (or lack thereof) of environmental impact reports, economic impact reports and other issues involving the mine. But the County has steadfastly refused to examine the financial wherewithal of RGV. Despite spending some $80,000 to have an independent expert prepare an economic impact report, that subject was never addressed in that report. The County’s refusal to investigate this issue might be understandable if a small business such as a bar or laundromat was involved. But mining is an inherently dirty, dangerous business. If corners are cut on safety or the environment because of a lack of funds, it won’t just mean that a landlord or a few vendors won’t get paid. It could mean that people will be injured or will die, and property will be destroyed.
Both the spirit and the letter of the Nevada County General Plan (which is binding and tantamount to a county constitution as to land use) mandates that the County safeguard against grossly undercapitalized mining projects like RGV. Specifically, Policy 17.13 of Chapter 17 of the General Plan, which deals with mining, states:
“The County shall require satisfactory forms of accessible security, including irrevocable letters of credit, cash deposits, escrowed negotiable instruments, or performance bonds to cover all such damages which may stem from the projects.”
Before the Board of Supervisors even thinks about voting on RGV’s conditional use permit application, it should require the company to prove at a minimum that it has binding, irrevocable commitments from reputable lenders that will provide it with adequate funds to:
- Provide NID with the $14 million bond it has requested;
- Provide NID piped water to all residents who are or may be affected by mining operations;
- Clean up the Centennial toxic waste site as promised;
- Acquire an environmental bond of no less than $20 million;
- Fulfill all the other commitments and promises the company has made.
- At long last, it’s time for the County to fulfill its mandate under the General Plan and require RGV to prove its financial viability. If after a reasonable period (say, 60 to 90 days) RGV is unable to do so, then its application should be denied.