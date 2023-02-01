It was a quiet August afternoon in 1960.
I was home with my new baby. I heard a gentle knock on the door asked "Who is it?" A man's voice answered we are from the sheriff's office. I opened the door they showed identification and asked could they come inside? They were both in suits and ties.
We sat down and one of the officers said, "We are investigating a neighbor in your complex. May we ask you some questions?
They proceeded to quiz me on a young man who lived across the complex. Yes, I know of him. The fact is I could guess before they said his name who they were asking about.
What I did know was his racist remarks outside and inside his apartment. The words he said to his young wife. The type that you would never strike up a conversation to get to know. He was a young handsome tall man but it ended there.
As summer wore on to fall I saw him coming and going in the complex. What I thankfully never saw was him wearing any uniform that would represent the law.
I write this as I am asking myself after Tyre Nichols brutal death did friends, neighbors, a relative, anyone know these 5 men to know up close who they really were. Did someone think of calling that number and saying something?
I do not know when the phrase was popular, "If you see something..Say something".
I am aware that filling slots in many bigger cities police depts. can be tough.
Cops being shot sitting in their squad cars. Budgets are tight everywhere. It is not an easy solution.
I asked myself, "Were these 5 young cops ever really investigated?"
I would like the Memphis police leaders to tell us all! And to what extent?
I hope all police departments have 800 numbers anyone can call and report things they see or know that will save the next precious young man.
I find it hard after watching the same videos you folks watched that anyone was extensively investigating any of these men and EMTs and other officers who did nothing. We need to ask more questions about our own cities' procedure to hiring officers.
We are all shocked with the casualness of all that took part in the murder of Tyre Nichols. If we all know better we will do better.