What do you do when you have a semi-truck with nearly 7,000 packages of Girl Scout cookies, and you are told that the location you had secured can no longer be used to store your cookies?
That was the dilemma that our local Girl Scout Service Unit encountered this past Thursday (2/16) as a semi truck delivering our cookies was parked and ready to unload pallets of cookies for our local Cookie Cupboard. We were facing an incredible challenge, as we needed an immediate location to house cookies for the next 4.5 weeks. In addition, it needed to be a location where we could accept additional deliveries of cookies, be central enough for troops as far as Colfax, Penn Valley, and Nevada City to reach, as well as a place where Girl Scout Troop Cookie Managers could come in each of those weeks to replenish the cookie stocks for their troops. And this emergency was happening less than an hour before we were scheduled to take delivery of more than 21,000 packages of cookies at the Rough and Ready Fire Station for distribution to our local Girl Scout troops.
We placed several calls to members of the community to help us find a place that would meet all the above requirements to run our Girl Scout Cookie Cupboard. And I’m thrilled to say that this story has a VERY happy ending!
One of the calls we made was to Mike Hauser with the Frank Gallino Post 130 American Legion. This gentleman is one-in-a-million when comes to helping our local youth, and he immediately jumped into action when I explained our situation. In less than two hours, he called back with the contact information for fellow American Legion member Les Addiego as well as a storage solution. After explaining our storage needs and the operation of the cookie cupboard to Les, he confirmed that Post 130 could store the cookies, and that he personally would be able to meet up with Girl Scouts whenever we needed access to the storage location.
In just over 24 hours, our Girl Scout Cookie Cupboard had a new location – nothing short of a miracle! So it is with the most sincere and heartfelt gratitude that the Girl Scouts Northern Mines Service Unit and all our local Girl Scout troops thank the quick work and rallying of Mike Hauser, Les Addiego, and the Frank Gallino Post 130 American Legion. You all are amazing!!!