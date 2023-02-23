What do you do when you have a semi-truck with nearly 7,000 packages of Girl Scout cookies, and you are told that the location you had secured can no longer be used to store your cookies?

That was the dilemma that our local Girl Scout Service Unit encountered this past Thursday (2/16) as a semi truck delivering our cookies was parked and ready to unload pallets of cookies for our local Cookie Cupboard. We were facing an incredible challenge, as we needed an immediate location to house cookies for the next 4.5 weeks. In addition, it needed to be a location where we could accept additional deliveries of cookies, be central enough for troops as far as Colfax, Penn Valley, and Nevada City to reach, as well as a place where Girl Scout Troop Cookie Managers could come in each of those weeks to replenish the cookie stocks for their troops. And this emergency was happening less than an hour before we were scheduled to take delivery of more than 21,000 packages of cookies at the Rough and Ready Fire Station for distribution to our local Girl Scout troops.

Becky Gillespie

Nevada City