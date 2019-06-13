Hospitality House’s wish list for Grass Valley shelter

Hospitality House is in urgent need of clothing for guests at Utah’s Place. Top priorities are men’s jeans, sizes 34-36; men’s shirt, sizes large and extra large; men’s sneakers, sizes 11-13; men’s shorts, sizes 32-38; women’s jeans, sizes 10-12; women’s shirts, sizes medium, large and extra large. Items can be dropped off at Utah’s Place, located at 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Utah’s Place provides temporary shelter and resources to those who are in search of housing and employment.