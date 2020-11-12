Hospital Auxiliary See’s Candy sales go virtual
The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is offering a new way for the community to purchase See’s Candy this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions — and in order to meet their 2020 fundraising goals — the Auxiliary has created a digital storefront where a variety of confections can be safely purchased.
Shoppers can view the candy selection, make a purchase, and pay — all online. All proceeds will benefit patient care needs at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. To receive a direct link to the fundraising website, please email infosnmhf@dignityhealth.org or visit https://www.yumraising.com/secure/dignityhsn_dignity_health_sierra_nevada_memor74/candy?h=FraTho7951&c=ot8787. Free shipping is available on orders over $65. The last day to order See’s Candy is December 4.
